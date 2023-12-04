Deadpool 3 could establish the X-Men in the MCU very firmly with new additions.

The new Deadpool movie was recently delayed

Wolverine is not going to be the only X-Men that is going to land in the UCM with deadpool movie 3. After purchasing Fox by Disneythe mutant franchise has been absorbed by the MCU. Deadpool will be the bridge between Fox’s Marvel universe and the UCM. A lot of information regarding the film has already been advanced through social media posts by Ryan Reynolds y Hugh Jackman. The studio also released photos from the set showing Wolverine in his original comic book-inspired suit as he walks alongside. Wade Wilson.

However, recent photos have revealed that one of Wolverine’s villains will also have a role in the film. Footage shows Wolverine attacking Sabretooth, who is dressed in a trench coat. The setting places both mutants in a snowy forest and in the background there is a body. A photo also shows Deadpool holding a decapitated Sabretooth head by his hair. Some other rumors suggested that another villain of the X-Men, Toadwas seen on set, although he does not appear in any of the photos taken.

Sabretooth is among Wolverine’s most well-known enemies.. The character first appeared in the Fox universe in X-Men, where he was played by Tyler Mane. Liev Schreiber later played the character in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, the same film where Deadpool first appeared on the big screen. However, that version of Deadpool didn’t live long, and at the end of Deadpool 2, the Wade Wilson who ended up settling in the cinema ends up brutally murdering the failed version of Deadpool. Just as he shoots his own variant, Deadpool’s time-traveling antics may play a very similar role in Sabretooth’s apparent death.

Wolverine’s first on-screen battle with Sabretooth occurred in the original X-Men while they were fighting in a snowy forest, similar to the forest in these set photos. Yeah Deadpool returns to the X-Men, you may be able to encounter Logan while defending Rogue from Sabretooth. One detail in particular is worth noting and that is that there is not as much snow in this scene compared to the original movie, but There’s nothing some CGI can’t fix..

The Logan Movie Timeline is difficult to analyze, which probably explains why Deadpool is exploring his history with Sabretooth. Since Wolverine is forced to continually confront his amnesia, Deadpoolwho travels through time, is a perfect companion for him. Sabretooth’s Return Will Surely Annoy Wolverine in Deadpool 3.

