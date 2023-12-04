The latest photos published from the set of Deadpool 3 have been around the world: the new and highly anticipated adventure of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the role of Deadpool and Wolverine is one of the most anticipated films in the Marvel universe.

One detail above all, among those shown in the photos, has sent fans all over the world into raptures: we are talking about a photo that portrays the head of a very well-known character among X-Men fans.

The photo was published on various social networks and reposted by publications including Comicbook and we can see Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) holding the severed head of Sabretootha well-known mutant in the X-Men franchise.

The mutant is considered one of the most ruthless characters in the Marvel universe and is the protagonist of some epochal clashes with our mercenary (he is in fact the main antagonist of the tenth issue of the Deadpool comic).

It is not the first time that Sabretooth appears on the big screen: we have already seen him in “X-Men Origins – Wolverine” interpreted by Liev Schreiber.

Due to the recently ended actors’ strike, Deadpool 3 will be released later than initially scheduled: the new release date in theaters seems to be July 26, 2024and we hope that this is a definitive date.

Source: Comicbook