loading…

Medical workers wearing personal protective equipment treat patients in the intensive care unit of Vologda City Hospital Number 1, in Vologda, Russia, November 24, 2020. Photo/REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

MOSCOW – The death of a 12-year-old girl who showed flu symptoms on a train prompted the Russian Investigative Committee to initiate a criminal case on Thursday (21/12/2023).

The child was part of a group of more than a hundred schoolchildren, all of whom were later taken to hospital for medical checks.

Some 125 children, reportedly from Russia's Lugansk People's Republic, returned from a health camp in Tyumen, Siberia, accompanied by adults.

“On Wednesday evening, the health of one of the girls drastically deteriorated,” authorities said.

Initially, his body temperature reached 39° Celsius, which was then reduced with fever-reducing medication.

“However, a few hours later, the girl turned pale and lost consciousness,” reported Telegram channel Mash Ural.

“The head of the train made an unscheduled stop at a nearby station, in the Saratov Region, southeastern European Russia, where an ambulance was called,” said a statement by Russian Railways, the Russian Railways company.

“A medical team immediately arrived at the station, but unfortunately, the child could not be saved,” the statement said.

The exact cause of his death will be determined after a forensic examination, according to the Investigative Committee report.

All other children from the group were then taken to a local hospital. Saratov Region Governor Roman Busargin said most of them had symptoms of acute viral infection, and 15 of them were diagnosed with influenza type A in the laboratory.

Some 86 children were hospitalized, seven of whom had moderate and high fevers, according to the Russian Health Ministry.

The statement said the lives of the young patients were not in danger. Another 38 children and 11 adult caregivers were temporarily housed in other hospital blocks; they don't show any symptoms.

(she)