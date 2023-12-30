This time we have confirmed news about Dead by Daylight. The information is related to a great survey launched recently.

Specifically, it seems that they are looking for feedback from the players. Behavior Interactive searches the opinion of Dead by Daylight players through an official survey that seeks these details:

The survey is aimed at players engaged in the game and takes approximately 20 minutes. It covers various topics, including opinions on current Killers like Chucky and proposals for new game modes. Concepts such as Hide & Seek, Deceivers, Bumrush and Zombie tag are suggested as possible arrivals to the game. The survey seeks detailed feedback on what you like and dislike about the asymmetrical horror title. Players interested in participating can access the survey provided by Behavior Interactive.

What is your opinion? Don't hesitate to leave it in the comments. If you are interested, you can also find our complete coverage of the Dead by Daylight game at this link.

