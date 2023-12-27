Have passed seven years since Dead by Daylight went on sale and since then its content has not stopped increasing with new killers and survivors to further expand its roster of characters, with Chucky being the latest to join the slaughter. However, its main mechanics have not been altered at all, maintaining its asymmetrical four-on-one multiplayer from day one.

However, the Behavior Interactive team has considered that it is time to renew the game a little more. This has led him to publish a survey in which he wants to know the opinion of all users about what kind of game modes they would like to see in the future.

They are completely different experiences from each other, which does not mean that they will be introduced into the game with complete certainty, but it does seem that some of them will come true. At least the survey indicates that everyone's opinions will be taken into account in order to incorporate new game modesso it could be any of the following:

5c5: two teams made up of four survivors and one assassin compete among themselves to control the generators, so that once captured, the progress of the game is changed in favor of the side that activated it.

Accelerated– There are more generators on the map, although all characters move twice as fast, survivors have three lives and are reborn every 20 seconds.

Too scary: The fog is denser and covered in darkness.

Liars– Survivors collaborate to complete tasks before one or more tricksters kill them all without being discovered, as voting takes place between each round.

Hiding place– Spawners disappear, as do hooks. Survivors die instantly if they are knocked down, so they must stay alive for five minutes to escape, although auras reveal themselves every few seconds.

Gigante: The killers become much larger and the survivors smaller.

Group 2v8– The number of killers and survivors is doubled in exchange for removing the hooks, but the atonement cages are preserved.

Changed perspective: Killers play in third person, while survivors play in first person.

Pilla-pilla– A random survivor becomes a killer and must hunt down any of the players to switch roles. The objective is to last five minutes before being able to escape.

Pilla-pilla zombie– A random survivor becomes a killer and must hunt down a player to switch roles, although once transformed into a killer it cannot be undone. Until there is only one survivor left.

lucky roll– Everyone starts the game with random perks and items.

VIP: When obsession dies, so does everyone. Only obsession can open the doors.

As you can see, the game modes are very varied and would undoubtedly bring a breath of fresh air to the gameplay with their very peculiar proposals. Even so, time will tell if any of them will end up passing the sieve and seeing the light, but the normal thing is that it ends up happening at some point in order to further increase the interest of the players to continue killing or fleeing in Dead by Daylight.

