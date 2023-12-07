Here is the review on Dead Air: Seasonsa new narrative role-playing game post-apocalyptic created by The World Anvil Publishingwhich represents the evolution of the previous title Dead Air: Days of the Plague.

The game system adopted for the title is the Monad Echo, which guarantees a cinematic progression made up of scenes (meetings), exchanges (turns) and interludes (breaks and rests). The story of Dead Air: Seasons unfolds ten years after the plague spread fungal which has turned the game world upside down, and will feature the survivors and their communities.

Survival guide

Il manual of Dead Air: Seasons contains everything you need to bring our post-apocalyptic world and the figures that inhabit it to life. Inside we can find:

il game rules for the player and the Plague Master (MP); the guide to building the survivors (characters) and theirs community; the rules inherent to the use and creation of possessions and equipment for the survivors; the system of seasons and temporal progression of the countryside; the methodologies for creating regions and their key points; a menagerie of creatures including illustrations; the game cards relating to places, characters and communities;

United we resist

Our survivors in Dead Air: Seasons will be called upon to solve the Crisis (scenarios) to ensure the prosperity of their communities. Communities include not only players but also non-player characters (NPCs), with whom survivors can form a bond, obtain quests, or secondary characters that can be used during scenarios. Survivors and communities will also be characterized by Descriptors e to give.

I descriptors they are used to indicate the strengths and weaknesses of their owners, ensuring the possibility of exploiting them Soma points to obtain additional successes or earn experience points (PX) additional resolutions of the downsides (weaknesses) of the descriptors, in the form of disadvantage dice during the tests.

I to give they are skills associated with descriptors and allow you not only to earn advantage dice e temporary descriptorsbut to alter the narrative by providing new possibilities within the current scene.

The creation of the characters is explored in depth by Attributes, divided into Body, Reaction, Mind, Presence and determination. Used to earn a number of successes equal to their value during the trials associated with them. Descriptors and attributes also define the Role (class) of a survivor within the community, altering the gifts available to them during crafting and their affinity for usable equipment.

An object for every occasion

I material possessions or equipment Survivors do not need to be declared during character creation. However it is important to define the level of preparation (limit of transportable possessions), as the equipment can be recalled in a scene, for its resolution by a character capable of using them, occupying a slot in the level of preparation. The possession slots will be rendered unusable after use but returning to the community will allow you to recover them, alternatively we will rely on the mechanics of rummage. Through a rummaging test we will be able to obtain gods barter pointsaimed at making the slots available again.

The change of season

At the end of a Crisis players will advance a sector time indicator and will note the success (achievement) or failure in the community diary, a compendium of descriptors relating to it and recallable by players in tests. Once the sectors of the indicator have been completed, it will be possible to use the table in the manual to define the elements of the next one season. The beginning of a season provides the circumstances necessary for the creation of new crises, and also allows the expansion of the region (explorable game map) getting key locations to visit such as power plants or old shops.

Plague and walkers between worlds

The plague spreads with the help of exploiting fungal spores vectors like the crimson wind, the awakened and the chimeras. With the passing of the seasons the plague advances and the mechanics of the disease enters the scene contamination. In game terms, contamination represents the tokens attributed to survivors after contact with dangerous environmental elements and infected creatures.

Il point of no return (PNR), present on the player sheets, is the number of contamination tokens needed for the Awakening of a survivor, this state does not represent the death or loss of a character, but rather a transitory form, the Walker between the worlds. The Walker obtains a gift related to the plague, and with each new contamination token earned he will carry out a defense test against awakening; in case of failure the character will transform into one of the infected at the beginning of the next scene, giving space to one last dramatic action .

The game system

Dead Air: Seasons maintains the gameplay system of previous works: to play we will need twelve D6where the manual recommends allocating two groups of three D6s as advantage dice and disadvantage dice, used to indicate success or failure in tests.

The tests are divided into position testsassociated with the actions narrated by the player, e defense evidence, indicated by situations in which the player is called upon to defend himself from an opponent or danger. Dice with values greater than 1 indicate a successhowever during the tests a number of successes equal to or greater than will be required level of opposition of the danger or opponent, and even a single die resulting in 1 will indicate failure of the test.

Creatures and survivors possess a injury limit, or the amount of damage necessary to eliminate them. When players reach the injury limit, this will cause theirs death. However, the final word lies with the master of the plague which might resort to a lighter resolution, such as being knocked unconscious for the duration of the scene or being captured by a hostile group. A player who receives the last available lesion can decide to convert it into one Scarthis action allows him to continue fighting on the condition of obtaining a permanent negative descriptor. Receiving only one injury after a scar will cause death, as you cannot get more than one scar per scene.

Let yourself be “infected”!

Produced by the Italian group The World Anvil Publishing, Dead Air: Seasons allows players to face a Fast-paced survival campaign, induced by the succession of seasons and the advance of the plague. A work with a solid gameplay component, not to be missed for lovers of post-apocalyptic settings or stories about the living dead.