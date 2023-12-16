In 2016 the then Puglia coach lost the playoff final for promotion to Serie B against Gattuso's Pisa: “Now I've closed the circle”

A special dedication. Roberto De Zerbi with his Brighton has just celebrated the 1-0 win over Rino Gattuso's Marseille in the 88th minute, which wins the Europa League group and seals passage to the round of 16. In what was a historic evening for the seagulls, in their first ever participation in the cups, the coach chose a special dedication: to Foggia and its people.

“This is a match that closes a circle inside me – says De Zerbi, speaking in Italian – Unfortunately, against Rino Gattuso I had lost the most important match of my career up to this moment. I therefore dedicate this victory to my former Foggia players, with whom I lost that match, and to all the people of Foggia. We will always carry that defeat with us, but it's as if everyone had won today.” The reference is to the final of the 2016 Serie C playoffs, the one in which Gattuso's Pisa won promotion and De Zerbi and Foggia were mocked. A disappointment that De Zerbi also brought to England, in his adventure at Brighton. And that on the last day of the Europa League group stage, against that day's opponent, he feels he has a little revenge.