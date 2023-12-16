The Belgian defender born in 2002 took his first steps in the Juventus youth team and chose Grifone to launch himself. Today he convinced Gilardino, and the future is red and blue

Koni De Winter is in the wake of Radu Dragusin and Alessandro Vogliacco: the defender born in 2002, former Juve Next Gen, will be able to become in all respects a Genoa player at the end of this season, if Gilardino's team manages to obtain salvation in A or if he will make at least 50% of the attendance available this year. The project was defined last summer during the transfer market: the player strongly wanted the transfer to the rossoblù, also because there he found Marco Ottolini as sporting director. The manager took him to the Juventus youth sector and discovered him in Belgium: he was 16 years old and had been following him as a Juventus observer for a while, then he convinced the club to bet on him.

After completing his development path in the second team, De Winter was loaned to Empoli: last year he acquired greater awareness, while the year before Allegri had given him some opportunities in Juventus, especially in the Champions League. Koni's path continued in crescendo until his choice last summer: among the various clubs that followed in his footsteps, in Serie A and beyond, he chose Genoa, imagining it to be the best context for him. Juve, in the event of a definitive redemption, will collect 10 million euros next summer, including bonuses.

De Winter has so far played 11 games in the league and 2 in the Italian Cup, also providing one assist. In general, he is among the cornerstones of Gilardino's project, who considers him reliable and is therefore giving him continuity of employment. It will be an ex's match, for him as for Cambiaso, who instead grew up in the Genoa youth sector. Like Dragusin and Vogliacco, De Winter's future seems to be at Grifone: his years of training at Juventus were useful for him to mature to the point of being able to reach the first team with the right values ​​to deserve the top flight. And it's just the beginning.

