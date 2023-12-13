De Meo: “Ready to reduce the prices of electric cars by 40%”

Luca de Meo, 56, takes over as CEO of Group Renault in July 2020, bringing with him a wealth of experience from Fiat and Volkswagen. With a career in continuous growth and without any false notes, he is one of the managers praised by the leaders of other brands. The initial focus is on electric cars, a central theme in the group’s transformation path. De Meo explains to Corriere Motori that Renault started dealing with batteries several years ago, but had unique challenges compared to Tesla, which enjoyed strong financial backing. The passing of the baton from Carlos Ghosn to de Meo has brought attention back to electric, further accelerated by the European Community’s decision to make 2035 a crucial date for car manufacturers.



De Meo confirms that from 2030 onwards, Renault will only sell battery-powered cars, while the Dacia brand will try to resist longer with combustion engines. The transition, he explains, is a quantum leap that will radically change the motorist’s experience, thanks to the combination of technologies such as the Powertrain and electronic architecture. The CEO underlines the need to face competition from specialized players such as Tesla, highlighting the European Ampere project as a response to global challenges. As Europe prepares for 2035, de Meo reflects on the opportunity that the Green Deal delivers to the continent, positioning it for excellence in environmental sustainability.

Addressing the problem of the high costs of electric cars, de Meo compares it to the early stage of the iPhone and promises to reduce costs by 40% through the Ampere project over the next few years. Increasing competition from new brands in China does not scare de Meo, but stimulates him, recognizing the dynamism of the Chinese market and the strategic importance of the automotive industry europea.

On self-driving cars, de Meo is skeptical about the business case for automakers, but open to a change of heart when the technology will guarantee maximum comfort and safety. Concluding, de Meo reflects on his long career in the automotive industry, describing the continuous evolution as inspiring. He calls on the industry not to fear change, underlining the importance of the automotive industry to society and its ability to make significant contributions.

