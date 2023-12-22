De Longhi creates a coffee machine hub with over 370 million in revenues

The De' Longhi group create a a hub of global importance in the professional coffee machine segment through a business combination between the Eversys subsidiaries (leading company in the production and distribution of automatic coffee machines) e La Marzocco (leading company in the production and distribution of semi-automatic coffee machines and coffee grinders). The operation, according to a note, involves the creation of a new corporate structure controlled by De' Longhi SpA, which will contribute Eversys and purchase the 41.2% of La Marzocco International both by De Longhi Industrial SA and by the minority shareholders.

Based on the agreements signed, the De' Longhi Group will control approximately 61.4% of the new hubwhile minority shares will be held by De Longhi Industrial SA (approximately 26.6%) and by the current minority shareholders of LM (overall approximately 12%). The total net cash outlay expected by the De' Longhi Group for the acquisition of the shares from De Longhi Industrial and the minority shareholders of LM is approximately 374 million dollarsand in particular 200 million (for the 22% share of LM) to De Longhi Industrial and 174 million (for the 19.2% share of LM) to the minority shareholders to be paid on the date of completion of the operation expected by the first quarter of 2024 and subject to possible adjustments. This sum will be covered entirely through the De' Longhi Group's own resources, which as of 30 September 2023 had a positive Net Financial Position of 326 million euros and gross liquidity and financial assets of 1,246 billion.

The operation plans to create a professional coffee hub with an aggregate turnover on a pro-forma basis expected in 2023 of approximately 372 million euros and an adjusted Ebitda of 87 million (before synergies). De' Longhi's board of directors attributed an overall value of the operation equal to 1,402 billion.4 million, determined on the basis of the enterprise value attributed to the La Marzocco Group, equal to 9077.7 million, and to the Eversys Group, equal to 494 .6 million.

On the date of approval of the transaction, De' Longhi SpA is subject to legal control by De Longhi Industrial, which holds 53.59% of the total share capital of the De' Longhi Group. Furthermore, De Longhi Industrial indirectly controls La Marzocco, holding, through its affiliates, 62.6% of the share capital. The new corporate vehicle of De' Longhi SpA will have an independent board of directors that will report directly to Fabio de' Longhi, CEO of De' Longhi SpA.

The Marzocco International LLC, founded in 1927, is the leading manufacturer of high-end semi-automatic espresso machines for the professional sector and the luxury consumer segment. The company serves more than 100 countries and has production based entirely in Italy. La Marzocco expects to achieve a turnover of 240 million, an adjusted Ebitda of 56.7 million and a positive Net Financial Position of 19 million in 2023, with a view to consolidation in the De' Longhi Group.

Eversys, founded in 2009, is a rapidly growing company in the professional super-automatic coffee machine sector. The De' Longhi Group acquired an initial 40% stake in 2017, completing the acquisition of the remaining 60% in 2021. Eversys is expected to achieve a turnover of 132 million in 2023, with an adjusted Ebitda consolidated in the De' Longhi Group of 30 million and a negative Net Financial Position of 7.6 million.

