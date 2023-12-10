The Belgian, freed by a Lookman tower, devours a goal scored in the small area. And the Rossoneri fans this time… are grateful

The Rossoneri fans were already prepared for the worst. To the wheel of football that turns inexorably, to destiny that enjoys making mockery. That is: a goal from De Ketelaere, a punishment considered almost inevitable after the ferocious criticism that accompanied the Belgian’s AC Milan adventure. Well, things are going decidedly differently at the Gewiss Stadium. Or rather, it’s going… the way it was going at Milan.

CDK’s error is sensational. But really sensational. Minute number 9: Lookman towers his head in the heart of the AC Milan area for De Ketelaere, who completely escapes the mark (the Rossoneri defense is terrible) and finds himself in the small area, alone, a stone’s throw from Maignan, but the conclusion with a sure counter-bounce – with his left foot – he ends up very high. As they say, those goals that are more difficult to miss than to score. He has a disconsolate face, an incredulous look. For De Ketelaere, a sad déjà-vu, which AC Milan fans have experienced more than once.