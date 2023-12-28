De Benedetti hangs up his swimsuit: Marbella's real estate assets are worth 20 million

It's sort of Porto Cervo in Spain: dream villas, scattered vippume, mind-boggling prices. AND Marbella, place of worship in Andalusia which has captured – over the years – the hearts of superstars like George Clooney e Sean Connerybut also Antonio Banderas, Julio Iglesias and Zinedine Zidane. But there is also a pinch of Italy: Carlo De Benedettiin fact, since 2016 it has invested an amount exceeding the 20 million of euros, starting to divide between the beloved Swiss and Andalusia. To manage the real estate assets in Spain, CDB created the holding company seven years ago The Favorite H24, whose business name is “the purchase, sale and rental of all types of properties and buildings. The fomento, purchase and sale of terrains, terrains, buildings, houses, venues and all types of rural or urban inmuebles; the administration and leasing of real estate, as well as advertising services”.

According to Affaritaliani.it, however, the engineer intends to hang up his costume and seems to be interested in selling his properties. The starting price would have been above 30 million euros but now, after several reductions, it would have settled at around 20 million. Well-informed sources say that De Benedetti, who turned 89 in November, is negotiating with his sons Marco and Rodolfo to find a solution that satisfies everyone. And he would have relied on estate agents active in the UK and in Marbella itself.

