The digital media Wccftech has predicted, through several reports, that the price of memory cards could rise very soon, so now would be the best time to improve the components of your PC Gamer before said rise occurs.

One of the most important elements that every PC Gamer has is RAM, which together with the graphics card and the processors ensure that the computer is in optimal conditions to enjoy the hobby of gaming. For a long time, this was one of the cheapest and most accessible components when building one, but it seems that this will no longer be the case.

RAM memory manufacturing process

This is because, according to information from the MyDrivers site, large companies such as Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron Technology have been lowering production levels in order to balance their situation in the market, which has not been in the best of late. state due to financial quarters that have yielded “negative results.”

As a consequence, the price of the cards increased: the value of DDR5 rose between 15 and 20 percent, while DDR4 increased between 10 and 15 percent and that of DDR3 by 10 percent. Let us remember that DDR (Double Data Rate) type memories are the typical ones seen in most current devices and that depending on their generation, they offer us greater performance, both in scalability and energy efficiency.

As they explain, this is because the RAM industry is in a kind of “transition phase” in which many players are going from DDR4 to DDR5, and demand has increased due to the influence that artificial intelligence has been in this market segment.

GPU BAN TO CHINA

Furthermore, another very important factor lies in the ban on exporting RTX 4090 graphics cards to China. A measure that was announced by the President of the United States, Joe Biden, and that has caused the price of graphics cards to increase considerably in the face of these restrictions that generated both a shortage in stock and an increase in production costs. And let’s not talk about the fortune that resellers must be reaping by taking advantage of this situation.

If we add to that that new generation cards are aiming to become the standard for all gaming computers very soon, with the price increase it is expected that the coming quarters will yield favorable profits for companies. As for gamers, it is still not certain if this will affect consumers in the long term, but because of that same uncertainty, if you were thinking about making some improvements to your computer, perhaps now is the time.

