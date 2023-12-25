Finally, Doctor Psycho is being considered a real threat to everyone.

Doctor Psycho has always been an underappreciated villain and considered a joke, but now he's getting the respect he deserves.

It's no secret to anyone that Wonder Woman is an extremely powerful heroine with a strong sense of justice, making her one of the best DC superheroes. Thus, The enemies that cross your path are also extraordinary beings and with sufficient capabilities to put her in trouble. But there is one that, instead of being represented as the threat it should be, has always been taken as a joke.

This is Doctor Psycho, a villain who has psychic powers, as well as also a misogynistic personality, so it is a serious problem for women in the world, and not just for Wonder Woman. However, despite his abilities, he has been the subject of jokes from other villains and characters, so some readers have thought that, in reality, he does not represent that much of a threat.

But this is about to change, as Doctor Psycho is finally being recognized as a true villain and with great potential to destroy its victims. Below, we will tell you everything about it.

Doctor Psycho will be represented as a real threat

Wonder Woman comic #4 is showing quite peculiar events, as Wonder Woman, along with the rest of the Amazons, have been considered a threat to society. In addition, the president of the United States is going to declare an official judgment on these. All this with the intention of putting an end to heroin, although we have already seen what a world without Diana Prince would be like.

Because of all the great power of Wonder Woman and the Amazons, Amanda Waller has been designated as the person in charge of preparing a plan to confront and defeat these “enemies” of society. Therefore, this woman has decided to gather a group of classic villains of this heroine to fight her.

In Wonder Woman comic #4, created by Tom King and Daniel Sampere, shows Amanda Waller discussing her plan with her partner, Sarge Steel. When the woman reveals the list of villains she has put together, she mentions Doctor Psycho, so, inevitably, Steel makes a joke about this character.

But Amanda interrupts him to tell him that he should take Doctor Psycho more seriously, because this character has all the power necessary to destroy your mind and drive him crazy.

This whole situation arose because an Amazon murdered a man in a pool hall, so the country's government approved a law that prevent these warriors from stepping on the soil of the United States. However, Wonder Woman refuses to obey these orders, as she investigates what has really happened to this Amazon.

Wonder Woman represents a great danger to Amanda Waller's interests, so this issued an arrest warrant against heroin. But that's not all, because Waller has also brought together this group of powerful villains, among which is Doctor Psycho.

Doctor Psycho is often used as a butt of jokes by heroes and villains. But Amanda Waller has included it in her plan for a reason, and this man with psychic powers represents a real threat to Wonder Woman. In fact, Waller confirms that anyone who finds themselves in front of this villain runs a serious risk of him erasing their personality and making them go crazy.

All this attention that Doctor Psycho is receiving is more than deserved, because He has always been an underrated villain. and that has been considered a joke, when, in reality, it has great destructive potential, since it directly attacks the minds of its victims.

While it is true that Doctor Psycho might not be a direct threat to Wonder Woman, who could defeat him, this It won't be so simple when the Amazon not only has to fight against her mental attacksbut must also defend himself against the other enemies that Amanda Waller has hired to end this “threat.”

