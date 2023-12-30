A hero could have taken down Superman and not even he realized it.

Although Batman Having proven that he could defeat Superman in a fight, he may not even be the biggest threat someone like Superman could face. Iron Man. Both he and Bruce Wayne They have faced each other on many occasions, and the question of the winner is a question that has fueled fan speculation ever since both heroes became heavyweights of DC. Despite this, it turns out that the fight that fans should suggest is the one that would face Superman contra Green Arrow.

The comic Adventure Comics #266 showed to Green Arrow and his faithful companion Speedy while patrolling Star City. Green Arrow He was in the middle of a usual day to defeat criminals using his famous tricked arrows, but in this case something strange happened that no one could see coming. Everytime that Green Arrow felled a criminal, when he went to retrieve his arrows, they seemed to move on their own before exploding. It was only at the end of the comic that Green Arrow discovered the reason: Superman was destroying the arrows of one of the Star City skyscrapers.

The comic showed one of the strangest stories about Kryptonite. At the beginning of his career, Green Arrow was a very similar hero to Batman because DC was trying to cash in on Bruce Wayne's success, which led to Oliver had many parallels with the Dark Knight, but this was much more accentuated in this story. After receiving a letter from Batman congratulating them on solving a crime, Speedy He noticed that Batman signed the letter with a unique symbol. Oliver then decided that he too needed an iconic symbol, but his choice ended up putting him in trouble. the path that would lead him to Superman.

Superman revealed at the end of Adventure Comics #266 that he had been destroying Oliver's trick arrows because they could kill him in seconds. These arrows were created from a strange rock he found Oliverwhat Superman identified it as kryptonite, the most powerful weapon against Superman. Although Green Arrow's use of Kryptonite was completely unintentional, Superman makes clear the potential danger the arrows could have posed to Clark Kent's life. Unknowingly, Oliver gathered the largest kryptonite arsenal on the planet. This is how Green Arrow became Superman's greatest threat without having faced him.

The comic Adventure Comics #266 It was published in November 1959.

