John Constantine occupies a very powerful place in the future of the DC Universe.

John Constantine is a magical DC character

DC has now confirmed the final form of John Constantine after he meets his imminent death. After revealing John Constantine’s current protégé, Batman Beyond, Kyle, Batman Beyond: Neo-Gothic has revealed what the final fate of John Constantine will be like. But as expected of him, not even death is the end for John Constantine. The definitive form of John Constantine has been revealed in the comic Batman Beyond: Neo-Gothic #5. The final form of it makes it a twisted being with a supernatural appearancebut above all, it is incredibly powerful.

John Constantine refers to himself as the incarnation of The Green himself. He no longer feels pain and has become something that transcends death itself. Her body is encased in dark shadow, leaving remains of her decrepit head behind what little remains of such an iconic trench coat. Later, the heroes discover that John Constantine has the missing children they were looking for, not to harm them, but to save them from the crisis that looms over the city of Neo-Gotham.

At the beginning of the series, Batman Beyond seeks Kyle’s help to find out why children disappear in Neo-Gotham. Eventually, Batman learns that he has been completely fooled. When he thought that he had asked Kyle for help, it was actually Kyle who was using Terry to find a way to get revenge on J.ohn Constantinewho betrayed him moments after his death by imposing all of his curses on Kyle. Kyle’s scheming pays off when he and Batman discover what he has become Hellblazer.

What is almost endearing about John Constantine’s new god form is that even in this new state, it clearly continues to maintain the essence of john constantine. As much as Constantine Always be a selfish man at heart, something the series constantly criticizes him for throughout, there are always heroic qualities that he possesses that mean he ultimately has a very noble heart. John Constantine, who has had his own adaptations, has never been someone who sought to harm anyone. This is still the case here, as even when he is known for being a coward in this series, he does his best to protect the children.

The comic Batman Beyond: Neo-Gothic #5 It is now available.

