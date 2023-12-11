#DC reveals what happened in the end of Batman Arkham Knight and has cleared up doubts.

For a long time, there were many fans who were not entirely sure if Batman survived the events of the video game Batman: Arkham Knight, but now DC Comics has given a definitive answer that has made this doubt clear. A journey through the multiverse reveals many different versions based on the iconic Dark Knightand the version of Arkham Knight he shares his counterparts’ ability to overcome even the most harrowing, life-threatening situations.

The version of Batman of the franchise games Arkham has made a surprise appearance in the comic Batman #135. The Dark Knight has recently embarked on a chase adventure across the Multiverse, pursuing the new villain Red Mask. Every time Red Mask moves to a new universe, Batman is dragged behind him. This opens the door for cameos from Batman throughout the multiverse, but by far the most surprising Batman appearance is the Arkham version. It also definitively confirms what happens after the events of Batman: Arkham Knight.

Batman He has faced an incredible amount of tragedy and hardship throughout his life, but the famous game series The Arkham Saga shows some of the most difficult years he went through. Batman has passed. Batman experiences the loss of Jason Todd, the loss of Talia al Ghul, the death of Joker, the near destruction of his city, and the loss of his secret identity and fortune. All of this over the course of just a few years. The end of Arkham Knight involves Scarecrow unmasking Batman so everyone can know who he really was.

While it is true that Batman manages to capture the villain and eliminate the Joker’s infection from his blood, the hero loses absolutely everything. The game ends with Bruce destroying the Wayne Manor in an explosion as journalists gather outside, apparently destroying Bruce Wayne’s identity. Shortly after, a new Batman appears in Gotham, one who apparently uses Scarecrow’s fear toxin, but players never get definitive confirmation of whether this Batman is the original Bruce Wayne.

The end of Arkham Knight left many fans confused about who the new one could be Batman. Although there are several official answers regarding its fate, confusion has persisted for a long time. DC has given a clear answer that has put an end to all questions regarding his identity. The events of the Arkham franchise really pushed the Dark Knight to his limits… But despite that, there can no longer be any doubt that Batman sobrevive al final de Batman: Arkham Knight.

The comic Batman # 135 It is now available.

