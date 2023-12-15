Suicide Squad returns to the DC Universe! However, he does not do it as everyone expected, but with a new character who will lead the group of antiheroes and villains.

DC Comics has presented its new Suicide Squad series and it is led by a new character. The comics publisher has announced the launch of a new regular series, titled Suicide Squad: Dream Team. The series will debut in specialized bookstores in the United States next March 2024.

The history of Suicide Squad: Dream Team will focus on Amanda Waller, who is planning her rise in the DC Universe and decides to form a new Task Force-X. Come on, he's putting together a new team for Suicide Squad. The DC Comics series will be written by Nicole Maines and will feature illustrations by Eddy Barrows and Eber Ferreira.

It is new Suicide Squad orchestrated by Amanda Waller will include Dreamer, an unexpected superheroine who has been part of the Titans: Beast World event. Along with Dreamer, we will have other great villains and antiheroes from the DC Universe.

He new Suicide Squad team It is made up of the following DC characters:

Dreamer Harley Quinn Bizarro Clock King Back Alice Deadeye

First look at Suicide Squad: Dream Team in the comics

On the occasion of this announcement, DC Comics has shared the first cover of Suicide Squad: Dream Team, which looks like this:

For those who don't know DreamerThis is what the new DC Comics superheroine looks like

Nicole Maines, the writer of the Suicide Squad series, expressed his excitement about working on this new plot where Dreamer is a central point. She talked about how this space in the DC Universe will change her character, challenging her to decide what kind of vigilante she wants to be and what she is willing to sacrifice to ensure the future.

Maines, known for her portrayal of Nia Nal (Dreamer) in the Supergirl television series on The CW, highlighted that this new context is different from what Dreamer and readers are used to seeing. In the series, Nia Nal, an ancestor of Nura Nal (Dream Girl), is part of the Legion of Super-Heroes.

Born to a human father and a Naltorian mother, Nia Nal was raised in a community that unites aliens and humans. She adopted her transgender identity and inherited precognitive abilities, becoming a Dreamer, fighting for a more peaceful world.

His first appearance in the comics took place in issue #1 of DC Pride 2022, a special on the occasion of Pride Day. Its inclusion in the new DC Comics Suicide Squad It is a real milestone for her, and surely her evolution as a character will be transcendental throughout these pages.