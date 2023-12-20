A former DC hero returns as a must-see new version of Doctor Strange.

Doctor Strange is the Sorcerer Supreme in Marvel

Join the conversation

Although DC has a huge range of heroes with magical properties who are responsible for protecting the Tierrathey don't have a hero as relevant as Doctor Strange. Now, DC has introduced its own version of Stephen Strangewhich responds to the name of Strange. In the history, Strange reunites with an old friend named Bunker, while reminding him of the former member of the Teen Titans why has he returned. While the enemy of Bunker is mysteriously teleported to a prison, the young member of the Titans It takes him a while to recognize who he has next to him.

A former DC hero returns as a must-see Doctor Strange remake

After appearing through a mystical portal, Stranger's appearance It bears a striking resemblance to that of the Sorcerer Supreme of the Marvel Universe. And with everything Extraño has been through, he has more than earned sharing part of the legacy of Stephen Strange. Although this is not the first time the character appears, it is the first time he appears again after a while. The reason it adopts a form similar to that of Stephen Strange It could be that it is just what you need to relaunch yourself as one of the most important pillars of the DC Universe.

After all, the Doctor Strange He has become one of Marvel's most popular characters, so picking up much of his characteristics could be an interesting move. This would also serve as a great redemption arc for an often mistreated and overlooked hero at many points in his story. Stranger may not be the first attempt at a mystical hero trying to find an important place in DCbut it is clear that the publisher intends to make peace with Extraño.

Former New Guardian member He's a relatively obscure hero, but that doesn't negate the impact his existence has on the DC Universe both in the past and in the current present. And every time DC is serious about finding his own Doctor StrangeStranger has already shown that he may be the perfect candidate.

Join the conversation