Harley Quinn is gathering an army of her multiversal variants to take on a new evil.

Harley Quinn is one of the craziest and most beloved characters in the entire DC universe, so much so that there are impressive cosplays. This girl has also had a complex development, going from being a simple henchwoman with an obsession for Joker and who suffered from those abuses physical and psychological, to a woman who has tried to make a name for herself in this world.

Harley is definitely an interesting and explosive character, who has experienced a lot of tragedies, but also adventures on her own since her relationship with Joker ended. However, now he is facing a dangerous multiversal crisis, as he must defeat his nemesis: Brother Eye. To do this, she must assemble a gigantic team made up of all versions of herself.

The result of this decision is uncertain, as Harley is known for the chaos it causes. And all these versions have been brought together in a magnificent illustration.

Harley Quinn brings together all her multiversal variants in one stunning illustration

Next February 2024, Harley Quinn comic #37 will be officially published. created by Tini Howard, Sweeny Boo, among others. This will be the closing of the clown girl's adventures, but it will address a massive plot, as it has been revealed that she will have to face Brother Eye.

Obviously, this is not an easy task, which is why you have made the decision to Use your new powers that allow you to traverse dimensions and universes to recruit all versions of herself in the multiverse to create a gigantic army of Doppelgangers.

An impressive illustration has been revealed in which you can see all versions of Harley Quinn who are charging straight into action to defeat to Brother Eye. But this will not be an easy task. Definitely, this official art looks spectacular and also reflects the chaos that we are about to witness in the publication of this new comic.

Why is Harley Quinn gathering an army of her variants?

It is important understand a little of the context that has led to Harley to travel through the multiverse, gathering variants of itself.

And, although Harley has always been a girl with great gifts and physical abilities, I really didn't have any special powers.. But this suddenly changed, when he gained the ability to break and traverse dimensions. And this situation worried Lady Quark, because these powers could get out of her control, although she also thought that they could be useful to her.

After this, he had an army of OMAC create an AI copy of Harley to study and understand it with the intention of correcting its errors. Now, Harley must assemble his multiversal variants to face this terrible enemy, known as Brother Eye.

However, we must not leave aside that this decision by Harley may not work as she expects, since if this girl is known for something, it is for her predisposition to generate chaos and lack of control. And if a Harley Quinn can be problematic, then an army can cause a chaotic and anarchic situation.

But it is also true that this decision is the best option that Harley has to face this enemy that is not easy at all. In addition, fans of the character may recognize different versions of the clown girl in the special illustration that has been shared.

We have to wait until February 2024 to know more details about this great confrontation that is brewing and that could shake to the entire DC universe. Additionally, although Harley is not as powerful on her own, she now has an army of different variants, which do have special abilities that will be helpful.

