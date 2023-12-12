From AC Milan, Juventus and Roma products to international football and the NFL, Dazn users will be able to access the extensive Fanatics catalog and take advantage of a 20% discount until December 20th on selected products

After the debut in Spain and Germany, Italy is the third market chosen by the Dazn group to launch Dazn Shop, the new e-commerce function dedicated to official sports merchandise in partnership with Fanatics, a global digital sports platform. Developed to deliver an in-app e-commerce experience, Dazn Shop gives fans access to Fanatics’ broad assortment of officially licensed sports merchandise featuring over 900 of the world’s leading sports teams, championships, leagues and organizations, including Italian football (Milan, Juventus and Rome) and international football, NFL products dedicated to American football, official basketball and motorsport merchandise. The launch of Dazn Shop in Italy represents a fundamental step in becoming the reference platform for sports fans, offering everything a fan wants in one place and with a single account: a complete experience, which includes live sports streaming , news, analysis, highlights, tickets for live events, betting and e-commerce of sports products. After the first launch phase, e-commerce will be fully integrated into the app, offering a tailor-made experience for each user, with a personalized proposal based on the profile of each fan and their favorite teams and athletes, allowing them to make purchases with a single wallet and in just one click. To celebrate the launch, Dazn subscribers will be able to take advantage of a 20% discount until December 20th on selected products.