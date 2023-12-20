Christmas is an excellent time to start enjoying a streaming service that we did not subscribe to. On holidays, especially, they come in handy. And among other options, DAZN is one of the best recommendations to turn to if you are sports fans, especially thanks to its new promotional campaign.

DAZN knows well that the Christmas gifts have evolved over the years and right now it is very common to opt for subscription cards to surprise your loved ones. That is why they have come up with this offer with which we will be able to save on the purchase of their gift cards, enjoying a maximum saving of 99.95 euros.

Six months cheaper

This offer started yesterday, December 18, and will be available until January 8, 2024. Therefore, you have plenty of time to benefit from it if you were looking for a good gift whether for Santa Claus or for the visit of the Three Wise Men. Exactly, the offer will end on the 8th at 5:00 p.m., so it would not be advisable to leave it to the last minute.

You can access different card proposals depending on whether you are giving away one month, three months or six months, although it is this last option that offers the best discount. In this case what you will pay will be 139.99 euros, receiving thanks to the promotion an extra discount of 10 euros compared to the price you would have paid outside of it. With one or three month cards, the extra discount will be 5 euros, which, in any case, is not bad either.

What are the conditions?

First of all, the subscription that you are going to give with these cards is DAZN Total, enjoying the indicated savings of up to 99.95 euros taking into account the comparison with the price of the service without any type of offer: 39.99 euros per month. One of the important aspects, and with which it does not matter if you run out “virtually” to buy the card now or if you wait a little, is that there is no limit on units. DAZN confirms that it will be available without limit until the end date we have indicated.

Of course, you must know that the promotion cannot be accumulated with any other offer and that it cannot be combined with plans that were previously contracted. Simply give the card code, redeem it and enjoy the period of time for which you paid. Besides, take note of something important: although the period to purchase the cards with the offer ends on January 8, their activation can be carried out within a period of 12 months. Therefore, if your friend already has a DAZN subscription, he will only have to wait for the period he has paid for to end and then redeem the code. That easy!

How to buy the card?

The process is very simple. The offer is available in a special section of the DAZN website which you can access from here. Once inside you will see the promotion information just as we have told you and you will have to download until you see a form where you can enter data.

The system will ask you for the recipient's name, their email, the 150-character message you want to attach, the sender's name, and shipping date. This last piece of information is important, since you do not have to wait for Santa's visit to start making the purchase, especially because the website may be saturated, but you choose a date and the shipment is already scheduled to take place at that moment. correct. Then click on “Add to cart” and follow the online purchasing process, which you will see is not very complicated. Then, without having to contact DAZN or do anything else, your friend will receive the gift.

With DAZN Total you give access to five LaLiga EA Sports matches each day and they include many other competitions football that we know very well accumulate a good level of audience, such as the Premier League or the F League. Furthermore, not everything is football, seeing as it also includes MotoGP, the Formula 1 world championships and many other contents that They cover all types of disciplines. Therefore, a DAZN gift card seems like a great idea for sports lovers.