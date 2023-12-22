As you may have already seen, DAZN is celebrating Christmas with different initiatives, promotions and offers that aim to share a little of the joy of the spirit of these dates. On paper, any savings opportunity is very welcome. Especially if it is something like what they offer in this case: a weekly subscription to one of their rates for only 0.99 euros.

You may already know the NFL Game Pass service, because it debuted on DAZN not too long ago and did so with a first promotional period in which it was possible to try it for free. Now the streaming platform is back with a second offer with which this time you will be able to enjoy one of its plans at a price that is difficult to beat.

Christmas offer

What better way to celebrate Christmas than by giving yourself a DAZN subscription? If we are American football enthusiasts, the promotion that the platform has come up with is ideal. There are seven days of subscription at a price of only 0.99 euros instead of the 17.99 euros that we would have to pay in a normal situation. The bad news is that DAZN doesn't indicate when the promotion will end, so we can't tell you if it's going to be something that's only available for a few days until after Christmas Eve or if it will be extended until January 6. Of course, in the banner that you can see in the image they indicate “this week”, although it would not be the first time that DAZN extends a promotion consecutively.

In any case, from what we read in one of the past promotions that DAZN did, it seems that it is only possible to benefit from this week at 0.99 euros once. Therefore, choose the moment well Or take advantage as soon as possible in case you are worried that you will not be able to take advantage of this opportunity. If you want to resolve any doubts before hiring, it is best to contact DAZN.

What includes?

What you are getting through this subscription for 0.99 euros of the Christmas offer is the Weekly Pro plan, which includes service coverage for seven days with a wide variety of content. You will be able to watch all of the NFL games broadcast live, as well as other content, such as the many self-produced programs and documentaries that can be seen on the platform.

On Sunday you will have the opportunity to have a great time with NFL RedZone, which is a seven-hour broadcast in which there are no advertising interruptions. With this week at 0.99 euros, Authentic America is also included, not leaving aside any of the elements that make the space popular, such as the different analyzes carried out on the matches. You will also be able to see the shows that take place during the breaks and which always amass great popularity among American football fans.

No less relevant, the subscription incorporates access to NFL Network, a service that is available permanently for 24 hours and that offers all types of proposals, from summaries to complete delayed matches. The combination of live and on-demand content becomes a strong point of the NFL's plan that will allow you to enjoy it to the fullest and with total freedom.

The other option you can use if you are interested in the NFL is the Season Pro subscription, which allows you savings of up to 65% with a payment per season of 49.99 euros. The good thing about this proposal is that it includes something fundamental for all American football fans: the live broadcast of the Super Bowl, as well as other content. And if you can't afford either plan, but you are interested in the NFL and want to stay up to date with the latest news, DAZN still has a proposal: subscribe to a list in which they will send you game summaries, previews and more news related to this competition.