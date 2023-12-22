Dawnwalker Origins could be the title of the first Rebel Wolves game and a revolutionary new RPG from the director of The Witcher 3 at the Rebel Wolves studio.

After finishing his work as director in The Witcher 3 and co-director of Cyberpunk 2077 a CD Projekt RED, Konrad Tomaszkiewicz decided to leave (along with a large group of CD Projekt veterans) and found his own studio, Rebel Wolves.

This studio was announced in February 2022, and we knew that it was working on a single player RPG, a type of game similar to those made at CD Projekt, but with its own IP and greater creative freedom.

Thanks to a very interesting discovery by user Kurakasis on Twitter, this game could be called Dawnwalker: Originsand is the first in a saga called Dawnwalker with the aim of “revolutionizing the RPG genre.”

The studio recently registered domains for dawnwalkergame.com and dawnwalkeroriginsthegame.com, suggesting that this will be the game we might start hearing about in a few years, perhaps next year.

First details of Dawnwalker Origins, the new thing from the director of The Witcher 3

Looking at his job offers and his (at the moment quite empty) website, we can know that his game will be an RPG based on a dark fantasy worldcreated using Unreal Engine 5.

It would be the first chapter of a saga, and judging by job offers it would be open world, not as big as The Witcher 3, but denser, with a greater number of missions than The Witcher, according to Konrad Tomaszkiewicz in an interview with GameWorld. Observer.

In general, it would be similar in size to the expansion Blood and Wine from The Witcher 3, which Tomaszkiewicz also directed. They have 100 people working on it, but although they have money from NetEase, they have complete creative freedom.

And launch in 2025 It was what was planned, at least at the beginning when the studio was founded. Even if it is later, sooner or later we will see the Rebel Wolves logo at the Summer Game Fest or The Game Awards whichever you least expect it… Will it be up to the task? DawnwalkerWhat's new from the director of The Witcher 3?