The protagonist of Lawmen: Bass Reeves, David Oyelowo, believes that everything necessary has been told about his character and we will not see him again in the future season 2 of the series.

Recently SkyShowtime has premiered Lawmen: Bass Reeves in its catalog, the new serie performed by Taylor Sheridan which belongs to the western universe of Yellowstone.

With David Oyelowo leading the cast, the series' plot revolves around legendary lawman Bass Reeves, one of the greatest frontier heroes and the first black deputy sheriff west of the Mississippi River in American history.

Lawmen is described as an anthology series in which each season will focus on different lawmen and outlaws who have gone down in history.

This implies that It is very unlikely that we will see Oyelowo again in the role of Bass Reeves in the next season of the serieseven if it is in the background, something that the actor himself also believes.

David Oyelowo thinks his part in Lawmen is done: Bass Reeves

During a recent interview with Variety, Oyelowo was asked about his possible participation in the next season of the series. SkyShowtimeto which the actor responded with “we'll see.”

“I mean, the reason why it is called Lawmen: Bass Reeves is that there is a real intention to show other stories and characters that may be even less known than yours. That is certainly my hope. Hopefully, we've blown the hinges off the door for whoever comes in behind us.

There are many other people who built this country and were an integral part of what the West was. I have a voracious appetite; I am very dedicated to the contextualization of black life. There is so much more to do and say and celebrate, so I focus on that. For now, I pass the baton to the next“adds the actor.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves It is available in the SkyShowtime catalog from December 18, 2023 and releases a new episode every Monday. What do you think of the platform's new series? Tell us your opinion in our comments section.

