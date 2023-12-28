The police in the Czech Republic have announced that David Kozak, the man who killed 14 people in an armed attack on the University of Prague on December 21, had left a note at his home in which he confessed to having killed two other people in the Klanovicky forest, near Prague, on the 15th of the same month. In the note Kozak said that he would kill himself, as he later did during the attack on the university after being surrounded by the police. The people killed in the forest were a 32-year-old man and his two-month-old baby daughter.

Initially no one was found responsible for those murders, but shortly after the attack on the university it was hypothesized that it could be Kozak himself: the police had in fact already included him in a long list of suspects and were supposed to interrogate him in the following days . Kozak was 24 years old and originally from Hostoun, near Prague. For now, the reasons for the attack on the university and the other murders are unknown.

On December 21, Kozak entered the premises of the Philosophy faculty of Carolina University, one of the oldest and most prestigious in Europe, and killed 14 people with a firearm and injured 25 others. After the attack on Kozak's father was also found dead in his home at the university: according to the police he too was killed by his son.

