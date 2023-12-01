David Fernández, Edu Soto and Lorena Castell sat down with Joaquín and Leo Harlem to chat about their friendship and the beginnings of their profession.

The television collaborator recalled that she met David Fernández at the gala where they both sang as candidates to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest. “It was very funny, he was in the 2008 final in which there were ten of us and only talent won, there was the highest level,” Castell said.

The song Baila el Chikchiki by Rodolfo Chikilicuatre represented Spain in the 2008 Eurovision Song Contest in Belgrade.

The comedian recalled how the idea arose and he went to the gala, “you have to be unconscious,” said Fernández when he discovered that there was no jury and the votes came from the public.

“85% of the people voted for me,” the actor confessed before the moment that marked a milestone in the history of Eurovision in Spain.