Tonight, El Hormiguero had the pleasure of receiving David Bustamante. The artist recalled when he had to be in Valencia with his latest project, a city that he has admitted to loving: “I love Valencia,” he said. However, the season in which he was staying there was not the best to be as calm as he would have liked, since it coincided with Las Fallas.

David revealed that he was staying in a hotel near the square, but that he had to change it because he was “shaking to the ground.” Furthermore, this change of accommodation meant that he had to walk to the theater and he has told some of the funniest stories that happened to him during this trip. Do not miss it!

The content to which the information refers is part of a program from April 11, 2023 that Antena 3 broadcast again this Tuesday.