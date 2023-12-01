David Ben Gurion, who died 50 years ago, on December 1, 1973, is still the most important political figure in the history of Israel, and the most important leader of the Jewish people in modern history. He was the greatest organizer of the twentieth-century Zionist movement, the first signatory of Israel’s declaration of independence, the country’s first prime minister and the first defense minister. Throughout the initial part of Israel’s history, Ben Gurion’s political and even social influence was unparalleled, even if today his ideal of a secular and secular state of Israel has increasingly weakened.

The figure of Ben Gurion, although almost universally loved in Israel and admired throughout much of the world, is still quite controversial among historians. To realize the dream of creating a state for the Jewish people, Ben Gurion demonstrated a certain unscrupulousness, and had fluctuating and sometimes cynical positions on numerous important issues, such as the relationship between Israelis and Arabs, the possibility of a lasting peace and the use of violence and war as a tool for establishing the state of Israel.

David Ben Gurion was born in 1886 in the town of Płońsk, which is currently in Poland but was at the time part of the Russian Empire. His real name was David Yosef Gruen, changed in adulthood to Ben Gurion, which in Hebrew means “son of a lion”. The years of his childhood coincided with the birth of the Zionist movement, which aspired to create an independent state for the Jewish people far from the discrimination and persecution that Jews suffered in Europe. In 1896 Theodor Herzl, the father of modern Zionism, published Der Judenstaat, i.e. The State of the Jews, a fundamental book for the movement to create a Jewish state, and in that same year Ben Gurion’s father founded a Zionist association in Płońsk.

Ben Gurion began his career as a political activist while still in Europe, dividing himself between the Zionist and socialist causes: among other things he was a trade unionist and after the start of the Russian Revolution of 1918 he became an open admirer of Lenin. For much of his life he remained an atheist and suspicious of Orthodox Jews: he worked on the Sabbath and ate pork, and had boasted of having only set foot in a synagogue after the founding of Israel.

Despite this, Ben Gurion was a connoisseur of the Bible, which he often quoted in his speeches, and in his old age he said he began to believe in God.

In 1906, at the age of twenty, Ben Gurion moved to Palestine, which at the time was under the control of the Ottoman Empire. Ben Gurion was part of the first “aliyah” movements, a word which in Hebrew means “ascension” and which is used to describe the return of diaspora Jews to Palestine. With a few hundred companions he integrated into the agricultural communities run by Jews that were forming in those years and which would be the precursor of the kibbutzim. The living conditions were extremely difficult, so much so that at a certain point Ben Gurion fell ill with malaria.

Even in Palestine he soon became one of the leaders of the Zionist and socialist movements operating at the time.

When the First World War (1914–1918) began, Ben Gurion and part of the Zionist movement first attempted to ally themselves with the Ottoman Empire and then, when the latter refused (among other things Ben Gurion was expelled from Palestine), with the British Empire, which fought in Palestine against the Ottomans. Thousands of Jews from all over Europe, including Ben Gurion and many of those who would later become the political leaders of Israel, enlisted in the British army within the so-called “Jewish Legion”, which had a limited role in the world war but a certain importance in the militarization of the Zionist movement.

After the end of the First World War, the United Kingdom assumed the “mandate” (i.e. de facto control) of Palestine and other territories in the Middle East. In those years, Ben Gurion gradually became the main leader of the Zionist movement: in 1935 he was elected president of the Zionist Executive, the main body of world Zionism, and of the Jewish Agency, that is, the operational arm of the movement in Palestine. In fact, Ben Gurion became the head of the world Zionist movement and the leader of the Jews in Palestine. He continued to dominate Jewish politics for the next thirty years.

His relationship with the British rulers was fluctuating and in some cases ambiguous. Ben Gurion participated in clandestine operations to bring as many Jews as possible to Palestine (even though the British wanted to impose limits on Jewish immigration) and to ensure that the Jews bought as much land as possible in the region. In 1936 the Arab population of Palestine revolted both against the British rulers and against the oppression and abuse of Jewish immigrants, who tended to be richer and had long enjoyed British support. There followed three years of what was effectively a civil war, and which many believe was the starting point of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In 1939, at the start of World War II, Ben Gurion urged Jews to support the United Kingdom’s war effort and join the British Army. But once the war ended, in 1945, things changed: in the previous decades various Jewish militias and paramilitary groups had formed in Palestine which, after the end of the war, declared war on the British, committing guerrilla attacks and acts of terrorism. Formally, Ben Gurion distanced himself from militia attacks, but in reality he supported at least some of these groups.

In 1947, exhausted by the Jewish insurrection, by the pressure of Arab leaders and by the cost of keeping 100,000 soldiers in the field, the United Kingdom left the Mandate of Palestine to the United Nations, which in that same year proposed a plan for the partition of Palestine between Jews and Palestinians.

In November 1947 the UN General Assembly passed Resolution 181, which called for 56 percent of the territory to be given to the Jews, and the remainder to the Palestinians. Jerusalem would be governed directly by the UN and would remain neutral territory. Ben Gurion and the Jewish leaders immediately agreed, and on May 14, 1948, Ben Gurion declared the founding of the state of Israel. He was the first signer of the new state’s declaration of independence and soon became its prime minister and minister of defense. Both great powers of the time, the United States and the Soviet Union, recognized the new state.

The Palestinians, however, did not accept the UN plan. Large fringes of society did not accept the idea that what until a few decades earlier had been a territory almost entirely inhabited by Arab populations should welcome the state of Israel.

In the days following Israel’s declaration of independence, a coalition of Arab states sympathetic to the Palestinian cause—Egypt, Iraq, Jordan (then called Transjordan), and Syria—attacked the fledgling state of Israel. the fronts, and the first Arab-Israeli war began.

In the years preceding the creation of the state of Israel, Ben Gurion publicly said he was confident that the Arab countries would not attack a possible Jewish state, but in reality he was preparing, and was among the main architects of the union of all the Jewish militias in what would later become the Israeli army. Against the expectations of many, the nascent Israeli army proved to be more prepared than expected and managed to counterattack, conquering huge portions of territory that the UN had attributed to the Palestinians. At the end of the war, in July 1949, Israel controlled 72 percent of Palestine against the 56 expected by the UN.

The war also caused the so-called nakba, an Arabic word meaning catastrophe and which is used by Palestinians to indicate the forced transfer of over 700 thousand Palestinian people who were forced by the Israeli army to leave their homes, abandon the Palestinian territories in which they lived and to move to refugee camps. The Nakba was not a peaceful process: in some cases the Israeli soldiers chased the Palestinians away with good manners, but very often there was violence and massacres.

Some historians and almost all Palestinians believe that Ben Gurion, as the main political leader of Israel and responsible for the armed forces (even if without an operational role) was the main architect of the Nakba, and that from the beginning the objective his and his allies’ goal was to create an Israeli state by expelling the Palestinian inhabitants.

On this aspect of Ben Gurion’s life (and more generally on his ideas regarding coexistence between Israelis and Palestinians) there are enormous debates among historians, partly because Ben Gurion’s own positions have been very varied. Especially at the beginning of his career he expressed himself publicly on the possibility of peaceful coexistence between the two peoples, while later on, and increasingly after the foundation of the state of Israel, he made statements in which he spoke not only of a division between Jews and Palestinians, but also of a movement of Palestinians out of Palestine as the best solution to guarantee the permanence of the state of Israel.

More generally, despite being an atheist at the time, Ben Gurion saw the state of Israel from a messianic perspective: he was convinced that the Jews had a moral and historical right to Palestine, and that the foundation of the state of Israel was the resumption of a thousand-year history that had been temporarily interrupted with the diaspora.

The state of Israel that Ben Gurion and the other Zionist leaders created was a secular and secular state, basically based on the principles of socialism, in which Orthodox Jews had an extremely limited role and which quickly became democratic and prosperous. Ben Gurion presided over the creation of state institutions and various social and economic development projects.

Military operations also continued: since Palestinian militiamen continued to carry out operations in Israeli territory, in 1953 Ben Gurion gave orders to General Ariel Sharon to create a special unit that could move easily to respond to the infiltrations of Palestinian militiamen. This unit launched numerous attacks against Palestinian communities and settlements, causing many civilian deaths and being responsible, among other things, for the Qibya massacre, in which 69 civilians were killed, almost all women and children.

Ben Gurion briefly resigned as prime minister between 1954 and 1955 for personal reasons, but then returned to office thanks to the enormous popular support he enjoyed. In 1956, Israel attacked Egypt along with the United Kingdom and France, in what is known as the “Suez Crisis,” which began after Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser’s decision to nationalize the Suez Canal. The operation, however, was a failure, above all due to international pressure from the United States and the Soviet Union.

In 1963, now quite old, Ben Gurion resigned definitively, again for personal reasons. However, he remained an exceptionally influential figure in Israeli politics for almost a decade. In 1967, after the Six-Day War, in which among other things Israel conquered all of the West Bank, Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, Ben Gurion argued that Israel should return all conquered territories, with the exception of Jerusalem (it was not heard).

Ben Gurion finally retired from politics in 1970 and spent his final years in a modest home on a kibbutz in the Negev desert. He died in 1973, aged 87. His body was buried in the Knesset building, the Israeli parliament.