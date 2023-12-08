The Ahsoka series has a very controversial scene that raised many questions. But what does Dave Filoni have to say about that sequence?

Dave Filoni has defended Ahsoka’s most controversial scene. In the Star Wars series on Disney+, the presence of Baylan Skoll, played by Ray Stevenson, has been a hot topic among fans. The character is very enigmatic and has an intriguing connection to the gods of Mortis, introduced in The Clone Wars. However, his relationship with these divine characters has generated debate among those who are not familiar with the history of these gods. After all, to those spectators… they are nothing more than ancient statues.

Ahsoka series creator Dave Filoni defended this narrative. As well as the inclusion of the gods of Mortis in the story. The filmmaker noted that his presence is powerful and evokes intentional questions in the audience.. Although some viewers may lack context about these characters, he believes this is not a problem.

Disney+

Ultimately, their towering figures at the end of Ahsoka should convey meaning and spark audience curiosity. To Dave Filoni, This storytelling technique is inherent to the traditional Star Wars narrative style.. In fact, he compared this strategy to George Lucas’s creative decisions in the original trilogy.

George Lucas’s heir, in every sense

Dave Filoni’s focus on leaving some story elements without immediate explanation as he has done in Ahsoka finds its similes in how the Clone Wars were introduced into the Star Wars universe. That war is mentioned in passing in the original 1977 film, but wasn’t explained until Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones, 25 years later.

This strategy of keeping certain aspects in the dark, as already happens in the Ahsoka series, fueled fans’ curiosity and generated expectation until the answers were revealed. Dave Filoni suggests that This form of storytelling with fragments of story without immediate explanation builds a sense of depth and mystery in the narrativewhich brings richness to the world of Star Wars.

Lucasfilm

Yes ok Fans hope the Ahsoka series will provide more details about the gods of Mortis and Baylan Skoll’s connection to them in season two., this Dave Filoni focus on leaving questions unresolved has become part of the franchise’s enduring appeal. Of course, he is the true heir to George Lucas. But in every way.

Fuente: Looper

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.