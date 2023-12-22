Date and place of presentation of Marc Marquez's Ducati Gresini revealed

Team Gresini, which races in MotoGP with Ducati motorcycles, will present its lineup and its 2024 bike in time to music, more precisely to rock, discodance and the like.

The team managed by Nadia Padovani will in fact be revealed at the famous Cocoricò nightclub in Riccione on Saturday 20 January: from 5.30 pm there will be the presentation of the MotoE and Moto2 teams and from 6.30 pm of the MotoGP team, which is obviously the most expected.

In fact, a few weeks ago there was the official announcement of the arrival of the six-time MotGP world champion, and eight times in total in the world championship, Marc Marquez, who will team up in the team together with his younger brother Alex and will try to relaunch himself after a life in Honda and the last few seasons have been very difficult, first due to the numerous injuries and then due to the poor feeling with the Japanese bike.

Obviously there is great curiosity about what the performance of the Spanish champion could be, who in the first end-of-season test session in Valencia immediately set an excellent fourth time, immediately demonstrating his great abilities, his desire for redemption and impressing everyone.

In the immediately following three days, from Sunday 21st to Tuesday 23rd, there will be presentations of the official Ducati teams, the MotoGP team, with Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini, and the Superbike and Motocross teams in Madonna di Campiglio.