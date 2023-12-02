Despite the injuries, the Nerazzurri have not conceded a goal 8 times in 13 games in the league

From our correspondent Filippo Conticello

December 1st – 10.35am – Lisbon

Someone points their finger at the clouds over Manchester so we can see clearly what the weather is like in Milan. The sky is shining above the heads of the Nerazzurri and it won’t be the three slaps taken by Benfica in 34′ that will change the rock-solid certainty that Inzaghi’s defense gives. Seeing the wreck of André Onana, who is now going from duck to duck at United, the connection is almost obvious: the Cameroonian’s difficulties in his new life also depend (in part) on the enormous difference between the steel department that protected him at ‘Inter and the one as crumbly as a breadstick in front of him now. The former Nerazzurri player has not lost his talent, sometimes bizarre and often extreme, it suffers from a drop in confidence and a complex environment, but it is also the context that highlights (or puts) a goalkeeper in trouble. Sommer is making a great impression also because he is supported by the best defense in the championship: with the goal from Juve, he has conceded just 7 in 13 games, still one less than the second-placed Bianconeri. The half of Napoli waiting for the Inter fans at Maradona.

Against Benfica, both Darmian, De Vrij and Acerbi were spread out on the pitch, the three who will play on Sunday in a backfield still in emergency: if it takes three weeks to see Pavard again, Bastoni will hardly get on the plane to Capodichino. In Lisbon Matteo suffered in the lands of Dumfries, while in Serie A he will return to adapting as the arm on the centre-right. On the contrary, the Dutchman in the middle and the other blue player on the center-left will continue in the same positions at the Allianz Stadium. Da Luz’s collapse in the first half was, however, the result of the general climate rather than the negative performances of the individuals: the defenders paid the most for the general upheaval of the squad, which took a while to absorb 8 changes in only once. On Sunday, however, the typical team will play in every department, always excluding the injured, and the fluctuating Bisseck seen in Portugal will return to the bench waiting for better times. In short, here is Darmian-De Vrij-Acerbi leaving to chase away the fear of Kvara and Osimhen. It is no coincidence that on Wednesday evening Inzaghi chose to replace only the first two of the next defensive trio: they will probably be the most stressed in the melee against the Georgian and the Nigerian. The idea of ​​saving a few minutes from their legs had already been thought of on the eve of an anti-Naples function. Stefan could still ask his teammate to the left of him for suggestions because “Ace” has already anesthetized the exuberance of the Neapolitan center forward once, playing as a centre-back last year at San Siro. Darmian, on the other hand, will ask Barella for help from his side to read the movements of the unpredictable winger.

The test is tough, but this Inter has not conceded a goal in the league eight times out of thirteen: the “clean sheet” record is currently shared with Allegri’s practical and carefree Juve. The Nerazzurri’s sense of defensive calm can also be seen from other data released, given that Inzaghi’s team is also the team that has conceded fewer shots in general in the league (119) and fewer direct shots on target (33). Just to clarify, in this last entry near Naples it says “45”: it is the sign that, if attacked, the Italian champions concede. ThuLa, ready to reconnect, is alerted to the cracks in Mazzarri’s wall, even though it is often they, the two attackers, who are Simone’s first defenders: they chase their opponents up to the area, while Barella and especially Calha “dirty” the balls in the middle of. What’s new compared to last year is this pressing carried out with greater rationality: it’s not constant, it alternates with moments of waiting, but it works. The Inter defensive phase is a team effort, it is collectivism and solidarity, precisely what Onana lacks in United’s selfish tribe.

