Everything ends. Nothing lasts forever… not even FromSoftware video games stand the test of time. The Japanese company recently announced that the online services for Dark Souls 2 and Armored Core Verdict Day They will no longer be available on PS3 and Xbox 360.

What does it mean that online services for these games cease? Well, the Japanese company closes the servers and multiplayer functions will no longer be available. Unlike what will happen with The Crew, Dark Souls 2 y Armored Core Vedict They will still be playable… although some features will not be available.

Dark Souls 2: blood stains, messages on the floor, invocations…

Armored Core Vedict: world mode, team menu, ranking, territory customization, mercenary features and others.

Trophies and achievements related to online features will also be affected. The “positive” side is that it only affects PS3 and Xbox 360, since the PS4, Xbox One and PC versions will maintain the services. Still, games don't disappear. They can still be enjoyed…albeit in complete solitude.

As for the rest of FromSoftware's plans, it was recently leaked that Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC will arrive in February 2024. There is no official confirmation yet. In any case, it is the company's largest and most ambitious additional content to date.

