Meet Black Solstice, Dark Horse’s new adventure full of superheroes and focused on the history of black people in the United States

When fantasy merges with reality and art emerges from everyday life, stories are born that capture our imagination and challenge our perception. Such is the case of “Black Solstice”the new graphic novel from Dark Horse Comics, created by the trio Travon Free, Martin Desmond Roe and Aremo Massawhich brings to life a universe where the unthinkable happens: every black person in america gains superpowers.

A dawn of power and mystery

In this story, which hits bookstores on December 19 and comic book stores on December 20just in time for the winter solstice, an unprecedented event is narrated. During the last winter solstice, an extraordinary phenomenon transformed reality: Every black person in America woke up with superpowers. These powers, although ephemeral, unleashed a wave of hope and speculation. Now, just three days away from the next solstice, The entire nation waits anxiously: will these powers return?

But while the majority waits, others act. The Wallace brothers—Kesa, Quentin and Deja—are planning something monumental: the biggest robbery in history, one that could forever alter the lives of the black community. His plan depends on a single condition: that the powers return for 24 more hours.

From inspiration to creation

The genesis of “Black Solstice” it is found in a virtually magical event that occurred on December 21, 2020. That day, in an almost spontaneous act, every black person on Twitter began declaring what superpower they would get on the winter solstice. It was an exceptional day, a reminder of why the Internet can be such a special place. Each post out-witted the last, touching every emotional register: from the hilarious to the disturbing to the profound.

Travon Free, one of the creatorsremembers this day as a moment of pure magic, highlighting how the idea for “Black Solstice” was formed from countless interactions on Twitter, fluctuating between sincerity and irony. Dark Horsewith this graphic novel, seeks to honor that conversation full of joy and funexpanding it into a complete story for everyone to enjoy.

Travon Free y Martin Desmond Roe They are a dynamic duo in the world of film and televisionwho have caused a great impact with their short film “Two Distant Strangers”. This work, acclaimed by both critics and the public, catapulted the two creators to international fameleading them to win a renowned award. The short film addresses deep and urgent social issuesfocusing on the experiences of black people in the United States and the police brutality.

With a Innovative approach and powerful narrative“Two Distant Strangers” not only won awards, but also sparked important conversations globally about racial justice and empathy. This success is a testament to the Free and Roe’s talent for telling stories that not only entertain, but also educate and inspire.

A bright future on the pages

Con “Black Solstice”, Dark Horse not only brings a unique story to life, but also immerses itself in a broader cultural dialogue. The work is positioned at the intersection of pop culture and social activism, exploring themes such as power, identity and community through the prism of a superhero narrative.

This graphic novel promises to be more than just a read; It is presented as a mirror of our own struggles and hopes, a reflection of the voices that resonate in cyberspace and, now, in the illustrated pages. “Black Solstice” is not just a story, it is a celebration of creativitya tribute to the community that inspired it, and a symbol of what happens when the lines between the real and the imaginary blur.

“Black Solstice” will be available December 19 from Dark Horse Comicsmarking not only a milestone in graphic narrative, but also in the way stories are born and evolve in our digital age.