Every time Dária takes the stage she leaves us speechless. Her talent showed from the first minute we met her on The Voice that she has incredible potential. She was the last talent of the Blind Auditions and put the finishing touch to the Malú team.

The talent has reached the Semifinal thanks to the trust that Malú has always placed in her. Tonight, she lit up the stage again with a brutal performance singing Climb every mountain by Christina Aguilera.

The young Ukrainian has impressed with this great song in the Semifinal of La Voz and has been accompanied by a choir to create her best version.

His performance on stage was spectacular! Dária’s vocal technique is impressive. Relive her performance in the video above!