Very little emotion until the 83rd minute with the Brianza team’s goal on the counterattack. In the 37th minute Ciurria’s goal was canceled due to Colombo’s offside. Dragusin comes close to equalizing in the final

Monza beat Genoa 1-0 thanks to Dany Mota Carvalho’s goal in the 83rd minute, his first goal in the league, and returned to success after three rounds.

Palladino launches Valentin Carboni from the first minute, an attacking midfielder with Colpani behind Colombo. Pablo Marì stopped in defense just a few hours before the match (Andrea Carboni replaced him) and Caldirola (in Pedro Pereira) in the warm-up. Gilardino finds Gudmundsson again and joins him with Retegui from the start in the 3-5-2. The last minute losses lead Palladino to switch to 4-2-3-1 to start the match with D’Ambrosio and Andrea Carboni at centre-backs and Pedro Pereira with Kyriakopoulos acting as full-backs. Gilardino asks to look hard for Messias in the build-up phase, while still leaving him in the right midfield position (man-shadowed by Pessina). The first quarter of an hour was poor in opportunities. A couple in potential, not in actuality. First Pessina doesn’t get a header on an interesting cross and then Frendrup shoots very high following an intelligent invitation from Gudmundsson one step inside the area. The race flows without rhythm, with sudden bursts. In the 19th minute Valentin Carboni kicks out a ball spit from the Genoa area. At 21′ another scream interrupted. Kyriakopoulos comes out of his attacking midfield, dribbling three, opens for Colpani who chooses the immediate cross for Colombo who doesn’t reach the spot. In the 36th minute Ciurria’s goal was canceled out (served by mistake by Dragusin) due to Colombo’s offside at the start. The first half thus ends at 0-0.

We start again without changes. The first sign of vitality came after 10 minutes with a left-footed shot from Pessina which turned little and didn’t worry Martinez. The first substitutions are at Monza: Maric and Mota Carvalho come on for Colombo and Valentin Carboni. The biggest opportunity came in the 62nd minute. Messias places the ball on the right in the area and crosses tensely and low for Retegui who shoots very high from the edge of the six yard area. Huge waste for Genoa. Gilardino’s team was better in the heart of the second half, more enterprising on an offensive level where Monza instead disappeared. To try some alternatives, Akpa Akpro and Machin enter in place of Gagliardini and Ciurria in the 73rd minute. Gilardino waits for the 78th minute for the first substitutions: he turns to Fini (born in 2006) for Haps and immediately after Hefti for Messias. In the 83rd minute the lights come on with Mota Carvalho who defends a pass from Akpa Akrpo, unloads on Colpani, the number 28 puts on the run of Pedro Pereira who with a low cross finds Mota Carvalho’s right foot. Number 47 opened and closed the action by scoring the goal that gave Brianza the lead. Genoa’s reaction came after a minute with a goal-ball wasted by Dragusin in front of Di Gregorio. In the 87th minute Palladino brought on Donati for Colpani in order to cover himself a bit. Ekuban joins Genoa instead for Sabelli. Confused ending without great opportunities. Monza wins, regaining the European positions (with the same points as Lazio). Second stop in the last three matches for Genoa which remains in a not too quiet area.

