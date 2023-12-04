Tell us if you know someone who has the courage to reinvent themselves, to start again by moving from MotoGP to Superbike through the Dakar. Each time resetting and each time leaving one speechless. Do you say yes? So you are talking, like me, about Danilo Petrucci

December 4, 2023

Even the most “standard” of interviews, whether rapid to the point of hasty, in the absolute chaos of the Salone between a delirium or in the midst of an onslaught of fans and admirers, can be interesting. As long as you have an interesting person as an interlocutor, like Danilo Petrucci. We went to ferret it out at the Niu stand. Literally besieged by his fans, literally at the disposal of each of them down to the last one. This is also a “human” quality of the Pilot which is quite rare.

In the vortex of an almost emergency situation, from red alert we tried to fly close to the also evident versatility of the Pilotto instigate him to “speak” a preference or a verdict to us. MotoGP champion? Superbike or MotoAmerica champion? Dakarian? Danilo is very capable of providing you with a clear interpretation, of telling you this is good and this is bad, with the normal emotional response of an “employee” or the overwhelming one of a fan… of himself. Even when the questions are “standard”, in short, Petrucci teaches us that his answers will never be so. Beautiful, instructive. Petrucci makes your brain spin, makes you put yourself in his shoes.

While he was answering, I was trying to give myself an answer to an intrusive question: what’s underneath that perpetually sly and dreamy smile? Finally, ten minutes and I got there. It’s not what’s underneath that we need to look for, but what’s above. Which is the pure and contagious pleasure of riding a motorbike, that pleasure that generates a passion that is not the one we are used to seeing pass by, sometimes like running water. Petrucci’s is a guiding passion!

