The actor is still surprised when fans ask him if an iron was smashed in his face during the filming of the Christmas classic.

If you haven't done so already, it is very likely that these days it will be time to watch Home Alone and its first sequel, two timeless Christmas classics of those that must be seen no matter what at this time. And you can't enjoy the Christmas spirit without seeing Kevin McCallister severely punishing Harry y Marv.

Home Alone instantly became a Christmas classic and, although the saga continued with new casts, no sequel has managed to live up to the first two films.

Part of the blame lies with the fantastic cast he got Chris Columbus for the movie, especially Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci y Daniel Sternon whose shoulders falls the main weight of the plot… and the mamporros, of course.

It's been 33 years since Home Alone was released, and yet the actors are still approached by fans asking things like whether the bricks hit on Marv's head in Home Alone 2 hurt a lot.

Home Alone pushes the public's credulity to crazy limits

Daniel Sternwho you can currently see in season 4 of For All Mankind, and as the director of NASA, no less, recently chatted with Comicbook and admitted that he wishes people would stop asking him if the traps in Home Alone really suited him. they did harm

“I get asked a lot: 'Did you have a real tarantula on your face? What's Joe Pesci like? Did it hurt when they hit you in the face with the iron?' (…) When people ask me that, I say: 'You know it's fake, right? There's a props department. They didn't hit me in the face with bricks.'

The credibility of this is wonderful, but it worried me to the point that when the movie came out, I started teaching a course on media literacy because people believed it was real. “I think it enhances the movie-watching experience, but I hope they don't ask me anymore if it hurt when they hit me in the face with the bricks.”

It must be said that people's reaction speaks highly of the special and visual effects used in Home Alone and its sequel, especially the visual consequences, such as the silhouette of the iron on Marv's face after passing through the basement , or the repetition of the cliché with the bricks in the second film.