Actor Daniel Brühl reacts to rumors about the great return of Baron Zemo to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Daniel Brühl debuted as Baron Zemo in Captain America: Civil War (2016), then reappeared in the series Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021) and now there is speculation that he could return to Marvel. Something that would be great, since he is a very charismatic character played by a brilliant actor. Do you think it's a good idea for him to return to the MCU? Tell me in comments.

Now, actor Daniel Brühl has reacted to these rumors and made it clear that he would love to return. Although he hasn't given a definitive answer on whether that will happen anytime soon.

These are his words.

“It's always a delicate topic: What can you say? What can't you say? It's such a complex universe, as you know, I only understand maybe 1% of it. There are certain opportunities for you, there are certain constellations that you can be a part of more than others. But it’s all a big question mark and a question mark.”

“But again, if that had been one of Zemo's projects. I wouldn't be filming here in Australia with Ron Howard (Eden). And if fate brings Zemo back at some point, I probably wouldn't say no.”

Daniel Brühl loves playing Baron Zemo, as he reveals: “I guess it was nice with that Zemo guy because he was very surprising and different. Also, the second time they invited me to explore that character's sense of humor, something I really enjoy. So, again, it was a surprise, they invited me to surprise people. So I guess if he shows up again, you really need to think carefully what is this little crazy guy doing this time?”

“So if the right opportunity presented itself, I wouldn't say no, obviously. But for now, I'm onto other things that I'm very happy with because they might have clashed. I think they're filming Thunderbolts right now. I firmly believe in destiny, so just follow the path you are offered to follow.”

What projects could it fit into?

Obviously it would be great to see Daniel Brühl as Baron Zemo in Thunderbolts (2025), but he would also fit perfectly in Captain America: Brave New World (2025). Although we should not get our hopes up about his return, because the actor himself has revealed that there are no immediate plans for his character.

Captain America: Brave New World will be released on February 14, 2025. While Thunderbolts will hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

