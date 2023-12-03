They have already been teammates, and the compatriot speaks clearly.

Marc Marquez and Ducati risk turning into a fearsome combination for the fans and a frightening match for the opponents. This is also highlighted by a rider who has been a teammate of the Catalan at Honda for a long time and who now sees him as particularly inspired after the last very complicated years: Daniel Pedrosa.

“I was curious like everyone else, I couldn’t wait to see him in action for the first time with a Ducati – admitted Pedrosa speaking about Marquez with the official MotoGP website -. And there is one aspect that struck me more than anyone else. the others, namely his smile after getting off his motorbike when he had finished the first run. That smile, which arrived so soon, in my opinion is anything but good news for his opponents.”

Pedrosa, now a KTM test rider, stood out for his good performances when called by his team to take to the track in the 2023 MotoGP season. For the next one, however, he has chosen a low profile for now: “We have not yet established our plans for the 2024 wild cards. But Pol Espargarò is also available, we hope to be able to divide the tasks between us by preparing the races as best as possible “In the last season I felt good, but we have to frame the objectives precisely. Because racing just for the sake of doing it doesn’t make sense.”