Luis Fonsi and Antonio Orozco each have a place on their La Voz All Stars teams. The next to take the stage was Daniel Gómez, although his stage name is Dan Rain.

His time on the program has been a very big change in his life, although he does not know if they will recognize him because the talent has changed his style in music a little.

The talent participated in La Voz 2021 on Luis Fonsi's team, reaching the Semifinal of the contest.

Tonight, Dan Rain sang Fly me to the moon by Frank Sinatra, with his peculiar and unique voice.

“How beautiful you sing,” said Antonio Orozco, while Luis Fonsi thanked him: “How nice to hear you sing again,” he noted. The coach closes his team with the voice of the talent: “I would press the button a thousand times for you.” What beautiful words!