The series Twin Peaks marked an era on television and now Damon Lindelof has revealed how much it influenced him.

Immerse yourself in mystery and surrealism with Twin Peaks, one of the most iconic series to ever grace television screens. What makes this work of art by David Lynch and Mark Frost continue to capture hearts decades after its original debut? Damon Lindelof is clear.

From its premiere in 1990 to its shocking return in 2017, Twin Peaks has earned a prominent place in television history. At first glance, the plot seemed like a typical police drama centered on FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper, played by the brilliant Kyle MacLachlan, sent to the quaint town to solve the mysterious murder of high school prom queen Laura Palmer. , played by the talented Sheryl Lee.

However, what seemed to be a simple plot soon turned into a fascinating and bizarre journey.

Twin Peaks transcended expectations, fusing alternate reality, soap opera elements, and horror, all while exploring the depths of symbolism and Lynch's signature humor. This unique amalgam set a new creative standard that continues to resonate in the world of television today.

In a special tribute to Variety's “100 Greatest TV Shows of All Time,” Damon Lindelof (the mastermind behind Lost and Watchmen) revealed how Twin Peaks perfectly tuned into his creative frequency. He confessed to having spent years trying to emulate the exquisite visual and narrative art of this series that continues to be an inspiration.

These are his words:

“I think David Lynch and Mark Frost's Twin Peaks is the greatest work of art ever broadcast on a television screen. It was transmitting exactly at my frequency. And I've spent most of my career tinkering with my tuner. An effort to channel that exquisite art into mine.”

“Twin Peaks chewed up the genre and spit out the paradox: drama but comedy, terrifying but absurd, old-fashioned but cutting-edge. It was a soapy and exciting crime. It was a heavily serialized unit that was infinitely more interested in a simultaneously procedural and existential mystery that could only be solved by the greatest lawmaker in television history, Special Agent Dale Cooper. Matched by Kyle Maclachlan, Coop was brilliant, sexy and obsessed. As we watched him around the increasingly strange town, we gradually began to understand that he might be the strangest of them all.” Damon Lindelof said.

