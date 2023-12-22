loading…

View of the Saint Porphyrius Greek Orthodox Church damaged by Israeli attacks, in Gaza City, October 20, 2023. Photo/REUTERS/Mohammed Al-Masri

GAZA – The Israeli military reportedly used the location coordinates of a Catholic Church and a monastery in Gaza obtained from United States (US) Congressional staff to then attack them with rockets and snipers.

In an effort to prevent Israeli attacks on religious sites in Gaza, one of the largest Christian aid organizations there, Catholic Relief Services, instead provided the coordinates of several locations in the enclave to Senate staff, who then sent them to Israel.

US media reported Israel's highly condemnable actions on Thursday (21/12/2023) citing a series of emails from October.

The aid organization's move was reportedly an effort to get a commitment from Israel not to target four buildings in Gaza, including two buildings that were later destroyed by the Israeli military.

“More than once, church leaders shared GPS satellite data with the Israeli military, but that did not help prevent these deadly incidents,” said Father Ibrahim Nino, a spokesman for the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem quoted in the report.

“But what happens, happens,” the report quoted Father Nino as saying. “And we are confident because we have 648 witnesses inside the church compound.”

On Saturday, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, the Catholic body that oversees the region, issued a statement condemning Israeli sniper and tank attacks on the Holy Family parish, the only Catholic parish in the region, and the Missionaries of Charity monastery located in a compound in Gaza .

The condemned attack by the Israeli colonial regime killed two women and injured several other people.

(she)