Diesel, Renzo Rosso sues Amarone. “Masi Agricola damages its image”

New legal conflict between Renzo Rosso e Masi Agricola. The president of Dieselformer member of the Board of Directors of the company producing Amarone, filed another complaint in court. This is the third lawsuit in the space of nine months. Renzo Rossowith Red Circle Investments through Brave Winesthis time accuses the possible compromise of the company image due to the communications released to the market by Masi.

In detail, as reported by Gambero Rosso, the founder of Diesel submitted a request to the Court of Verona to assess whether the disclosures made by the winery have caused “unfair damage to the right to honor and reputation” towards Rosso e Brave Winecausing “compensable damage”.

The controversies focus on the resignation of Rosso in March this year, the appeal of the budget 2022 from Red Circle Investments S.r.l., and the decision of the assembly regarding the dismissal of two directors of the board of directors of Masi. The cellar of Amarone he rejected the new accusations, calling them “completely unfounded”.

In a note he recalled that “Rosso, Red Circle Investments S.r.l. e Brave Wine Agricultural Society Srl, of which Rosso is the sole shareholder in both, have, to date, initiated, starting from the month of June of the current financial year, two further legal proceedings (21 June and 4 August 2023), in addition to the one referred to in this press release, towards Masiwithin which the Company has already appointed its lawyers to resist such unfounded initiatives to protect the prestige and reputation of Masi, while waiting for the judge, in his ruling, to ascertain the specious nature of this third dispute as well” .

The recent legal action, as Gambero Rosso reminds us, once again addresses the issues raised in the previous months. Three months after leaving the board of directors of Masi Agricola, Renzo Rosso presented a legal document contesting the approval of the financial statements as of 31 December 2022 by the ordinary meeting of Masi shareholders. Subsequently, in August, he filed another lawsuit challenging the dismissal of two directors from the board of directors.

In detail, he asked the Court of Venice to condemn Masi to compensate Roberta Alessi e Lorenzo Tersi (both councilors of the Red Circlea company led by Renzo Rosso which holds 10% of the shares) excluded from the company. Masi believes that the three subpoenas are part of a “structured paradigm aimed at destabilizing extrasocial objectives”

