Blue sweater, usual sloping goatee, and gaze hidden by the usual half-closed eyes. Looking at him, you wouldn't think you were looking at the top of the pyramid that led Ducati to dominate and win everything there was to win in the 2023 season. But, perhaps, this is one of his strengths. The normality, the sobriety, the ferocity hidden in the ambition and the skill he puts into his work. Gigi Dall'Igna took over Ducati when it was in clear difficulty and took it to the top of Olympus twice in a row, for two years in a row. Because, as we know, winning is difficult, but repeating is much more difficult. And Ducati succeeded by doing even better.

Dall'Igna was among the great protagonists of the press conference held today at the Unipol Arena in Casalecchio di Reno, home of “Campioni in Festa”, a Ducati ceremony aimed at celebrating the historic season which saw it triumph in all the main categories sports cars dedicated to two wheels, but not only.

“It's a fantastic feeling,” said Dall'Igna at the start. “The sacrifices we all make to achieve these results are very important. From the technicians to the riders, all the efforts we make to make these bikes ready are enormous and seeing these results can only fill us with pride. As always, behind the technique there are people and they are always the ones who make the real difference. I have an enviable work group both from a technical and human point of view. The atmosphere that can be felt in Ducati Corse, but more generally also in all the other Ducati teams, It's truly something extraordinary.”

The exchange of technology between road and racing is one of the strong points of today's Ducati. All this has led to enormous benefits in the race, but also with regards to the product. In this regard, the numbers reeled off by Dall'Igna regarding the three main world championships won in 2023 were a clear example of how much Ducati has managed to raise the bar.

“In Ducati there is an exchange of people, ideas and technologies. There is transfer. There are people who work both for the racing department and for the road motorcycle department, and this technological exchange can give us truly great satisfaction also from the point of given the progress we can make regarding road motorcycles.”

“The numbers… Well, I'm an engineer and it's my job. This year's numbers are incredible. Last year I thought 2023 would be difficult, why think about how good 2022 was for us, it was difficult to imagine something like this this year. The reality is that we have done much more and I am very proud of this year's numbers. I would like to print them and hang them in the office because it is truly something incredible.”

“If we look at the numbers, let's start from Supersport. It's the first time that Ducati has won this World Championship. We've achieved 16 victories, 33 podiums achieved. Very big numbers. In Superbike we're talking about other incredible numbers, with 27 victories in the season it's an absolute record , it is for Ducati. And the 59 victories, a number obtained this year by Alvaro Bautista, have made him the most successful Ducati rider, beating riders of the caliber of Carlos Fogarty and Troy Bayliss. 79 are the triumphs of the Panigale since 2019, the year in which it made its debut on the track, thus becoming the most successful Red. It was born well, it was born with the experience of racing because a large part of the numbers with which it was created derive from our experience in MotoGP.”

“Speaking of MotoGP, we scored 17 seasonal victories, we won with 6 riders out of the 8 we had on the grid. We took all our riders to the podium. This means that the bike works well with all riding styles. 44 i overall podiums. But the number that impresses me most is 9, that is, the 9 times that we have had a podium made up entirely of Ducatis. In 2021 we achieved the first all-Ducati podium and I was really moved. This year it happened for 9 times, it's something incredible. To conclude, we achieved 17 poles out of 20. The thing that impressed me most is the following: we went from being the only manufacturer to need concessions, to being the only manufacturer without concessions and this too is something incredible.”

Since Dall'Igna arrived in Borgo Panigale, Ducati has experienced vertical growth that still shows no signs of stopping. A clear example of how the Racing Department – but not only – is working well to ensure Ducati is at the top, but also to remain there for some time.

“We had a year to be proud of, but we put in a lot of effort and we were rewarded. If a few years ago they had told me that we would see Ducati in the lead in all the World Championships, I would have thought it would have been impossible to achieve certain results. But thank you With the fantastic group we have we have managed to bring out exceptional things. Now the bar is already quite high as it is, being able to do even a hair less than what we did this year would already be something very important.”

Telegraphic in the last two answers, Dall'Igna has however drawn up a very important picture regarding 2024, especially with regards to rivals and the arrival of Marc Marquez, the main theme of the last tests of 2023 and a great unknown for next season . “I see KTM and Yamaha in the front row next year.”

“As for Marquez, Marc only did one day of testing, so I think he has room for improvement. We don't expect anything from him. Certainly a lot of sportsmanship on the track from all our riders.”

