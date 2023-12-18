The family of the Serbian coach who passed away last year was at the stadium and the fans dedicated chants and banners to him

At 5.51pm we go back a year. Chills. And the inevitable emotion of a city – inside the Dall'Ara – which also welcomed him as an honorary citizen. There are Arianna Mihajlovic and three of her five children, on the giant screen there is him, Sinisa, the man who lived three and a half years (plus half a season in 2008-09) at Bologna, saving him, hoisting him up, giving him all of himself . The giant screen sends a video all about him: the smiles, the walks, that bench when no one would have said it, the unmistakable beret, the Curva Bulgarelli displaying banners and singing the chorus that was for him. “Memories are a way of meeting, yours will be indelible. Bye Sinisa” And then “Sinisa always with us”, with a maxi photo held up proudly.

Arianna receives a painting from Joey Saputo, a blow-up in which there is Sinisa greeting his audience: one year after his death – which occurred on 16 December 2022 – Bologna has not forgotten and will not forget. “I hope that wherever he is – said Thiago Motta on the eve of the match against Roma -, Sinisa will help this group grow. We will play for him too”. Then, the match. But Sinisa is still inside Dall'Ara.