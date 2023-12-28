Isaac Feliu and Philippe Boutron. Dakar 2022. The first was the victim of a terrible motorcycle accident, the second was blown up with his car in Jeddah. Both had a tough time, but they are at the start of the 2024 Dakar

Paris, France, 27 December 2023. On holiday, preparing for the double Rally-Raid commitment that will keep all enthusiasts glued to TV, WEB and Moto/Automoto.it. Between a concert, a museum and a Japanese man, I read the newspaper and find two interesting pieces of news. Thrilling, indeed. Only yesterday we talked about “miracles”, about how to learn to do them. We were definitely aiming high, but here are two ready-made, wonderful ones. They are two stories with a dramatic parallelism that are resolved in the name of the best happy ending.

The Spanish Isaac Feliu, 46 years old, like many in love with the Dakar and after having converted his life and his activity in order to approach the new, explosive passion, he signed up for the Dakar 2022 in the Malles Motul category, the most difficult but also the closest to the spirit of the origins. Unfortunately his dream is short-lived. During the ninth stage Feliu falls disastrously and is hit by his own motorbike. The accident is serious, with a cervical and fibula fracture, and severe abdominal and head trauma. The Pilot is rescued and evacuated by the organization's doctors, and transferred to hospital for treatment. It took some time, a year and a half, but Feliu was saved, returned home to Barcelona and even started preparing again. He has completely recovered his former form. As a result of the accident, he was left with only the fact that of the serious episode… he remembers nothing. Nothing, a hole and the complete darkness of memory. The dream didn't go away, however, and so Isaac Feliu decided to try again. He is registered for the 2024 Dakar and will race with the KTM #134 and he will live his second experience as if it were… the first.

Philippe Boutrona 63-year-old successful entrepreneur and president of the US Orleans Football Club, was instead the protagonist of immediate dramatic and distressing news eve of the Dakar 2022, his ninth. On the days of the checks, December 29th, his car blew up near his hotel in Jeddah. The event was later linked to a real attack (as happened to the Assistance Truck of Camelia Liparottidriven of Walter Fortier, during the first transfer of that edition). The only one injured in the accident, Boutron was rescued and hospitalized in Jeddah, where he underwent an initial emergency surgery and was repatriated. Then his ordeal began, full of uncertainty (there was the danger of having to have his legs amputated) and various other operations. Fortunately, the final outcome was good and Philippe Boutron completely resumed his activities.

Among these also the return to the Dakar. Philippe Boutron will, in fact, be at the start of the Dakar 2024 again with Team Sodicars Racing (with whom he had planned the 2022 Dakar, driving the BV2 # 253 in the Ultimate T1 Ultimate class in the company of the Navigator Franck Maldonado.

