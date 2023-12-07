The Red Bull KTM Factory official and winner in 2018 seriously injured during training in the USA. Multiple fractures, scheduled surgeries and, above all, a long convalescence instead of the Dakar 2024

December 7, 2023

Palm SpringUSA, 7 December 2023. Matthias Walkner will have to give up the 2024 Dakar. His KTM is already traveling on the ship that will take it to Saudi Arabia, but the rider was and remains stuck in the United States due to a bad accident. The Red Bull KTM Rally Factory Official was in America for the Team’s last training session when on one of the laps to complete the preparation, among other things in an atmosphere of evident low performance profile.

In the dust and poor visibility due to the sun, Walkner fell impacting hard against the wall of an excavation, and suffered a series of multiple fractures from his pelvis to his left foot. Given the nature of the location and the accident, it could have been much worse. Walkner underwent surgery in Palm Springs but, in all likelihood, he will have to undergo other operations and expect a long convalescence. It’s certainly not the kind of Christmas and Dakar eve that the winner of the 2018 Editionand protégé of Heinz Kinigadner, he expected. Extremely sorry, we can only wish our friend the quickest and most complete recovery possible.

In the same, last training session in the USA, Kevin Benavides also injured his foot, fortunately without serious consequences and major consequences are expected.

The words of Matthias Walkner



“My dear friends, I’m sorry to send you very negative news from the last training in the United States before the Dakar Rally. We began a reconnaissance of our training path, the pace moderate. As often happens in our sport, the light was very low, there was some dust kicked up by the riders in front and bad visibility. I hit a five meter high excavation edge with a small slope down, flat. I can only say that I am lucky that I did not suffer a serious back injury, because the impact was quite violent. The diagnosis from the medical team here in the United States is quite shocking. I have multiple fractures in my tibia, fibula and foot, as well as a complicated fracture of my left malleolus. Additionally, I suffered a displaced fracture in my inner ankle area. Unfortunately, the injury to my foot is quite serious and I have to prepare for a very long rehabilitation phase and further surgeries. I can’t say more at the moment, nor when I will be transportable. Of course, I would like to return to Austria as soon as possible. The Dakar Rally is obviously over for me. First, I would like to thank the KTM team, my colleagues and the assistants on site for the good first aid! I also thank Red Bull who is supporting me from Austria and Los Angeles with their team of experts. And of course, I thank my family, friends and fans!”

