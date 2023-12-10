6 Drivers and a brand new CRF450Rally to aim for the record in Rally-Raids. The official announcement of Tosha Schareina arrives alongside Brabec, Cornejo, Quintanilla, Van Beveren and Howes

December 10, 2023

ErfoudMorocco, 8 December 2023. Honda has laid down its cards, and with those the clear, and intrinsically declared, intention to return to excel in the Dakar and in the Rally-Raid World Championship. At the Dakar, after a very long fast, he won in 2020 and 2021, Ricky Brabec e Kevin Benavides, then moved to KTM, and won the Manufacturers’ Title in the World Championship this year. Then, as we know, everything has a value, but the “real” one is when you bring a Pilot to the first step of the Dakar podium. From the point of view of intentions and commitment, this (meaning the year that begins in less than a month… in Saudi Arabia) seems to be a key year. There is a very strong Team and a Motorcycle which, already strong, is (almost) completely new, in the sense that the number and quality of developments and improvements compared to the version seen at the last Dakar, and in the recently concluded World Championship, has reached the end of the line. The Factory Team Monster Hondatherefore, starts again with a new “bus” full of potential and competitiveness.

The bike is new. The CRF450Rally MY 2024 has maintained the “philosophy” adopted by HRC for the development of the previous one, but it marks a step forward. Almost nothing is known about the essential and important data of the Dakar motorcycles, and if we know something, 9 out of ten we have guessed or listened to a lie. It’s like that for everyone. The only, perfect highlight of the CRF450Rally is in the new graphic design, which loses a lot of black and becomes pleasantly evocative. Then, given that the regulations (also constantly evolving) contribute to the final “design”, one must imagine a CRF450Rally to the regulation “wall” as regards top speed performance, and with (constant) work on torque distribution (drivability and tire stress also depend on this). Not having to “pay attention to expenses”, it is equally clear that HRC worked on the weights and distribution of these, relying on everything that was at hand in terms of technology and use of (allowed) materials. There is no need for the Pilots to confirm this (which is all they are allowed to say): the new Honda is as fast as you need and, above all, light and very easy to drive.

HRC has given its all, now it’s the Drivers’ turn. And also on this line we arrive at the Factory Team Monster Honda 2.0 (but also 3.0). Training, archived the era Joan Barreda (passed to Hero) and already “matured” during the World Championship season with the acquisition of Adrien Van Beveren and Skyler Howesis completed with the official inclusion of the new Iberian phenomenon, Tosha Schareina, protagonist of evident (and “frightening”) growth. The three are added to the “old ones”, that is Pablo Quintanilla, Ignacio “Nacho” Cornejo e Ricky Brabecwho is the only one from the Honda Squadron to have won the Dakar (first American in 2020).

