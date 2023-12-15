Finally “de visu” the Discanto, the Italian electric vehicle that will participate in the Dakar Mission1000. The prototype is the “drawing” of the wind tunnel and is a prelude to the development of the next definitive commercial version

Torino, December 14. Here it is “de visu”, in real life Tacita Discanto who will participate in the Dakar Arabia Saudi 2024 in the “laboratory” Mission1000. Together with the first image of the Italian electric motorcycle, also the discreet announcement of the lineup Tacita Formula Corsa who will experience the adventure “in the field” from 5 to 19 January. The prototype, made in just two examples that will participate in the special category of the toughest motor marathon on the planet, was set up in record time to benefit from the designers' latest indications and to use the latest technological steps of the highly advanced Tacita program.

It is known, in fact, that the latest versions of the “laboratory” prototype will be used liquid-cooled engine he was born in battery packand tested them software developments, in perfect harmony with the spirit of the special category dedicated by the Dakar to its 100% sustainable projection of 2030, a goal that appears less unattainable year after year. There Discanto “Dakar” is also the first version “aesthetics” of the future Tacita which will be marketed in 2025. At the moment Pierpaolo Rigo and its technicians have decided to leave the entire responsibility for the drawing to the “pencil” of the wind tunnelso that the prototype used in the Dakar will also be able to test the efficiency of the entire aerodynamic scheme.

Together with the Motorcycle, the Team that will take to the field in Saudi Arabia, the Riders are Oscar Polli and Sylvain Espinasse, will also be able to test their own completely “NO NOISE / NO CO2” race area focused on T -STATION by TACITAthe self-sufficient mobile energy solution that uses solar panels, wind generators and hydrogen to produce and store energy for use on the Discanto da Gara.

The Tacita mission for the Mission1000 Of Dakar Future (the competitive and solution experimentation area Electric, Hydrogen and Hybrid) is officially launched.

© Tacita Images